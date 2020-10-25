The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
The week in readers' pictures

Jerusalem Post readers send us their best shots of the week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 25, 2020 17:47
(photo credit: STUART GHERMAN)
 Send photos of what you saw or did this week to Jpostmagphotos@gmail.com with your name and where the picture was taken. Feel free to add additional related info about the photo and/or suggest a caption.


YALLA BALAGAN: The evidently wild and crazy proprietors of this Tel Aviv Nachalat Binyamin domicile make it clear from the outset that they are primed to break out and party at a moment’s notice. (Terry Mason)
STORK STORY: This stork on its way to Africa got mired in the mud in the Arava. A veteran expert avian rescue team took stock, saw what was at stake and helped free the stark stuck stork with a stick. (Marion Ben Amir)
PISA ENVY: The leaning towers of Briga (on Netanya’s Ir Yamim coastline) give the famous Pisa landmark a run for its money – but the straight truth is that in this case it is just an optical illusion. (Bernard Olsburgh)
AUTO-DESTRUCT: When the value of your vehicle is significantly lower than the sum of the fines of the tickets tucked under your windshield wipers, the time may have come to consider doing some serious reckoning. (Stuart Gherman)
AMEWSING MURAL: A Nahlaot wall artist purrfectly captures the reality that has categorically catapulted the neighborhood into being a sort of Petsylvania. (Barbara Zaffran)





