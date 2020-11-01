The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
The week in readers' pictures

Jerusalem Post readers send us their best shots of the week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 17:13
(photo credit: DEBORAH STRAUSS)
Send photos of what you saw or did this week to Jpostmagphotos@gmail.com with your name and where the picture was taken. Feel free to add additional related info about the photo and/or suggest a caption.


FILE FOTO: Old timers recall those innocent and carefree pre-corona days when we could still run around, toss and tumble and pile onto each other – as in last year’s Yeshivat Har Etzion / The Gush Thanksgiving Football Game. (Shira Bornstein).
POT LUCK: Marijuana is apparently “high” on the list of possible corona cures. (Stuart Gherman)
OSTRICH CLUB: Meeting on the beach, this social group learns to effectively avoid confronting pressing and uncomfortable issues by burying their heads in the sand. (Bernard Olsburgh)
TEL AVIV”S Yarkon Park logs more than 16 million visits a year (more than 43,000 a day), yet due to its large size (more than 3.5 km²), one can always find a tranquil spot to enjoy. (Deborah Strauss)
THIS HOME was once safely inland, but due to global warming and rising sea levels, it is now in imminent danger of being washed away to sea. Or maybe it’s a lifeguard stand in Netanya. (Denis Elkoubi)


