The week in readers' pictures

I KID YOU Not: With the discovery that grapes picked and processed by children make better-tasting wine, vineyard owners in the Shomron are now raisin their youngsters to harvest from early childhood.(Stuart Gherman)NO BONES about it: My dog Sandy, an amiable but shamelessly lethargic canine, loves more than anything to lounge around on the beach all day, where you are shore to find her. (Denis Elkoubi)STOP THOSE RAYS: For those worried about overexposure to the sun, this sign was erected for the sol purpose of serving as an effective a sunblock. (Bernard Olsburgh)(Left) DUE TO corona crowding regulations, a graphic message now materializes on bus doors whenever the vehicle gets overpopulated – letting potential passengers know that there is no longer elbow room inside. (Yosef Symonds)KNOWING THAT a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, avian economists are now working assiduously to calculate the value and exchange rate of a parrot in a tree in a Rehovot garden.(Leo Beer)