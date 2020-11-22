The week in readers' pictures

THE BALL is in your court: Tel Aviv has 13 official beaches with free showers and toilets; lifeguard supervision; rescue stations – and annoying matkot players who will periodically pelt you with balls. (Deborah Strauss)





UP IN the air: To ameliorate road congestion, Tel Aviv has deployed a new breed of traffic officers to help juggle the needs of harried drivers. Now we only hope they don’t drop the ball. (Brian Lasky)



THE STRINGS bridge at the entrance to Jerusalem seems poised to harness a gust of wind and magically lift the city to sail off into the evening. (Eitan Van Leeuwen) LIFT OFF: An intrepid bicyclist in the Jerusalem Skateboard Park gears up to launch upward and reenact the iconic scene in ET where the alien and Eliott bike across the nighttime sky, profiled by the moon. (Stuart Gherman)

ADVANCED TRIGONOMETREE: Although this tree has no apparent aptitude for working out square roots, we continue rooting for its mathematical progress. (Bernard Olsburgh)