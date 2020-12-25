The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Third coronavirus lockdown to cost Israel NIS 3 billion per week

"A third closure, whether partial or complete, means the death penalty for tens of thousands of businesses in Israel."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 25, 2020 12:09
Shops in Jerusalem sit closed during the national coronavirus lockdown, Oct. 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Shops in Jerusalem sit closed during the national coronavirus lockdown, Oct. 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel's third coronavirus lockdown will cost the country NIS three billion every week, according to the Finance Ministry's Chief Economist Shira Greenberg, Israeli media reported, while the Bank of Israel placed the estimation at NIS 2.5 billion per week.
The Bank of Israel estimation does not weigh the costs caused by business going bankrupt and continuing unemployment.
The retail industry is expected to lose NIS 1.4 billion per week, while the tourism and leisure industries are expected to lose about NIS 500 million per week, according to the economist's estimate.
"According to the research division, in October, the second lockdown led to activity 12% lower than normal. The estimated output loss for each week in which activity is 12% lower than usual is about NIS 3.2 billion per week," said the Bank of Israel to Globes.
In comparison, activity dropped by 22% in the first lockdown, with an estimated loss of NIS 5.9 billion per week.
The lockdown will begin on Sunday at 5p.m. and last two weeks, with the option to extend for another two weeks if the number of new daily cases is still over 1,000. Retail, entertainment and leisure businesses will be closed, except for deliveries. Businesses that do not receive the public will be able to operate at 50%.
The lockdown will result in an estimated daily revenue loss of about NIS 500 million on average, with the estimated loss of about two weeks reaching about NIS 5-6 billion, according to the Economics and Taxes Division of the Federation of the Israeli Chambers of Commerce, Globes reported.
"The decision to close is an unfortunate decision that stems from the coronavirus cabinet's misguided thinking," said Uriel Lynn, president of the Federation of the Israeli Chambers of Commerce, to Globes. "The coronavirus cabinet must go back and think about changing the perception of work and changing values - not a sweeping lockdown once again, but two weeks of proper work as it should work."
"We must focus on how to open and not what to close - decisively attacking the spots producing the coronavirus, focusing more on cutting the chain of infection and designing patterns of behavior that will allow us to return to a normal life," added Lynn. "A third closure, whether partial or complete, means the death penalty for tens of thousands of businesses in Israel."
The freelancer unions and Federation of the Israeli Chambers of Commerce told Ynet that the estimation by the chief economist was unrealistic and the the actual damages would be "much larger."
The Macro Center for Political Economics found that a third lockdown is expected to cost the economy NIS 26.8 billion if it lasts for two to three weeks, according to Ynet. 
Dr. Roby Nathanson, CEO of the center, told Ynet that even after the lockdown, there are continuing damages as the exit from a lockdown occurs in stages, so the immediate losses will likely be about NIS 16.2 billion while the losses during the exit from the lockdown will likely reach NIS 10.6 billion.
Meanwhile, the Manufacturers Association estimates that the lockdown will cost NIS 7.7 billion per week, according to Ynet, reaching about NIS 30 billion in losses in a month.
"We need to launch a 'give a shoulder' operation to businesses that are going bankrupt because of the government's intention to impose a third lockdown on trade," said Roi Cohen, president of LAHAV, Israel Chamber of Independent Organizations and Businesses, according to Ynet. "Entire industries are still closed, the street side shops have just returned to work and have not received compensation for the stock they have left from the previous lockdowns, for their rents and loans, but this is not interesting to any of the decision makers."


Tags economy israel economy Coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is the vaccine a light at the end of the coronavirus lockdown tunnel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu cares about one thing and one thing only - himself

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's demands of Netanyahu are too little, too late

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

2020 hindsight – Israel’s year in review

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Hackers leak documents revealing China's coronavirus censorship

China flag

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by