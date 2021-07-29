The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
This week in Jerusalem: The last witness

A round-up of city affairs.

By PEGGY CIDOR  
JULY 29, 2021 21:44
Happy 100th, Avraham Kiryati! (photo credit: UNSPLASH)
Happy 100th, Avraham Kiryati!
(photo credit: UNSPLASH)
The last witness
In a modest but moving ceremony last Monday evening, Adv. Avraham Kiryati celebrated his 100th birthday. Kiryati isn’t just one of Jerusalem’s oldest residents, he’s also the last person who witnessed the 1929 Hebron massacre firsthand. In addition, as a Hagana fighter, Kiryati also participated in a number of battles in Jerusalem that led up to the establishment of the State of Israel. 
Kiryati, whose mind is still clear and strong, graciously welcomed the many guests who came to wish him a happy birthday, including Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe, and the Jerusalem regional Histadrut labor federation chair. Kiryati exclaimed that from his point of view, nothing has changed since the War of Independence, and that “there can be no State of Israel without Jerusalem!”
The event took place at Beit Hahagana, located in the former Beit Hamehandess building in Jerusalem's center. The organizers of the event, namely Adv. Menachem Atzmon – who is in charge of the memorial hall for the fallen Hagana fighters, located in the basement of the building – and social activist David Vazna, explained that the municipality is planning to renovate the building, and as a result, the continued operation of the organization is in question. IDF and Hagana veterans have teamed up to continue running the organization together and maintain the memorial hall. 
Kiryati was only eight when his family’s Arab neighbors in Hebron burst into their home and stabbed his grandfather to death, injuring other family members. Two of Kiryati’s fellow Hagana combatants, 95 and 96 years young, were also present at the event.
A colorful Jerusalem 
The Department of Architecture at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design recently collaborated with paint manufacturer Nirlat to create an off-campus exhibition that took the students away from their digital frameworks and their usual surroundings, sending them out to connect with the community. 
More than 400 Bezalel graduates are participating in the exhibition, the largest of its kind in the country. The 75 final projects, created by architecture students, are currently being displayed on the walls of public spaces both inside and outside of Bezalel’s historical location in downtown Jerusalem. According to planners of the event, the collaboration with Nirlat has added lots of color to the works of art, as well as to the city center. 
SNOW SNOW
One of the most amazing attractions that will be taking place in the city over the summer for both kids and adults is SNOW SNOW, the main exhibition currently on display at the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens. Created by Ariel Productions, the event will feature heroes from popular movies with ice motifs, which visitors will encounter as they meander through. The highlight of the event is a visit to the freezing-cold snow room, where the ice is produced, with visitors then going back outside to regular summer temperatures. The exhibition will be open until the end of August. 

Translated by Hannah Hochner. 


Hebron Jerusalem snow hebron massacre bezalel academy
