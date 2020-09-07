The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Thousands of Israeli couples cannot marry due to COVID-19

Tens of thousands of other Israelis are either unable to marry because of various restrictions of Jewish law, or due to the fact that they are gay.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 19:07
HEDDY ABRAMOWITZ’S photo of a Jerusalem bridal salon. She said the work is meant to show the contrast between the dream of a new marriage and the reality of the mundane. (photo credit: MAAYAN HOFFMAN)
HEDDY ABRAMOWITZ’S photo of a Jerusalem bridal salon. She said the work is meant to show the contrast between the dream of a new marriage and the reality of the mundane.
(photo credit: MAAYAN HOFFMAN)
Thousands of Israeli couples cannot get married at present due to the COVID-19 pandemic, since they are not eligible to marry through the Chief Rabbinate and cannot fly abroad for civil-marriage ceremonies.
Their dilemma has been brought to the fore by activists whose wedding plans have been disrupted by the public health crisis, and are now demanding solutions to the fact that the state does not provide them with the ability to get married in a state-recognized format.
There are some 400,000 Israeli citizens classified as “without religion,” most of whom are immigrants, or the children of immigrants, from the former Soviet Union who are not Jewish according to Jewish law.
Tens of thousands of other Israelis are either unable to marry because of various restrictions of Jewish law, or due to the fact that they are gay.
Marriage in Israel is only recognized by the state if performed through the established religious institutions, such as the Chief Rabbinate, and those who are classified as “without religion” cannot marry through it.
The state does however recognize civil marriages performed abroad.
Since the borders have largely been shut, including to countries where Israelis commonly seek civil marriage such as Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Czechoslovakia, many Israelis couples in which one partner is not Jewish or is “without religion” have been unable to marry.
A hearing in the Knesset Interior Committee was held on Monday on the issue, initiated by MK Evgeny Sova of Yisrael Beytenu, MK Andrey Kozhinov of Yesh Atid - Telem, MK Nitzan Horowitz of Meretz and MK Sharren Haskel of Likud.

Two possible solutions were proposed during the hearing. The first, proposed by Sova and Kozhinov is to allow couples to get married in civil ceremonies in the embassies of foreign countries in Israel.

The second, proposed by Horowitz, is to temporarily expand a law passed in 2010 allowing two people classified as “without religion” to marry in a civil ceremony in Israel, to other citizens who cannot marry through the rabbinate or other religious institutions.

“What is the difference between registering for marriage in an embassy and a wedding in Varna, [Bulgaria],” demanded Kozhinov in reference to his proposal, although was told by the legal adviser to the committee that such a measure would require legislative change.

Sova insisted that the COVID-19 pandemic had led to numerous legislative changes that had not previously been considered for other aspects of daily life, and said that marriage registration should be permitted in embassies should be permitted until the end of 2021.

“The State of Israel is humiliating its citizens,” said Sova. “Thousands of couples are in a crazy, situation unprecedented anywhere else in the world  - people are not able to get married,” he continued, accusing the Interior Ministry of ignoring the problem.

A representative of the foreign ministry said during the hearing that it might be possible to have Israelis marry in foreign embassies and that he would make enquiries with all such embassies as to the viability of this proposal.

MK Tehila Friedman of Blue and White said that “the reality of a half million Israelis who have no way to marry in Israel is intolerable,” and said that a compromise could be to register civil marriages in a marriage registry held by the Justice Ministry, and not the Interior Ministry’s registry, although added that she would support the embassy plan if it proves to be feasible.

“As a religious person, I prefer the registration of marriages in place of the current situation in which thousands of people cohabit without being registered anywhere,” said Friedman.

Rabbi Aharon Leibowitz, founder of the Chuppot organization which provides a non-state, Orthodox marriage service, noted during the hearing that regardless of the COVID-19 crisis, hundreds of Israeli couples are marrying outside of the rabbinate in one form or another.

Figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics in August showed that marriage through the rabbinate is declining, while other studies have shown that non-state marriages performed by various organizations, including Chuppot are on the rise.

“It is unconscionable that the only western country where a Jew can’t get married the way he wants to is in Israel,” Leibowitz said following the hearing.

“There should be the ability to have various different marriage tracks and to maintain a register of who is married according to Jewish law and who is not for the purposes of determining who needs a divorce in accordance with Jewish law,” he said.


Tags marriage Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why are police idle against violence, COVID-19 violations in Arab sector? By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are 1,000 dead from coronavirus – it is time we see their faces By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by