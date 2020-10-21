The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Thousands protest violence against women across Israel after murders

"If there were two people killed this week by terrorism the earth would shake."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 20:01
Protest against violence against women in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Protest against violence against women in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Thousands joined protests across Israel against violence against women on Wednesday after two women were killed within hours of each other on Monday.
A woman in her 30's was found dead in her apartment with signs of violence on her body and her husband was found shortly afterwards running through the streets with a knife. A few hours later, a woman in her 60's was found dead in her apartment in Beersheba after her husband allegedly beat her to death with a hammer.
The protests will take place in cities around Israel, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Haifa, Nazareth, Beit Shemesh and Ra'anana, among others.
The newest wave of protests against violence against women come just a day after a stormy discussion at the Knesset concerning a proposal to consider financial abuse a crime.
On Tuesday, the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee discussed the bill proposed by MK Keren Barak, which would allow courts to issue orders preventing financial abuse and allow victims to sue for damages. The bill applies to issues between spouses and issues between parents and children.
Both Barak and Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen backed the bill, with Cohen presenting a number of witness testimonies.
MK Bezalel Smotrich, however, interrupted Cohen a number of times, claiming that her remarks only applied to women. Committee chairman MK Yaakov Asher stressed that the committee should discuss what exactly is the best way to prevent the issue and how wide scale the prevention should be.
"The advantage of the crazed progressive left is that it is able to bring in arguments and advance perceptions in a sophisticated way, in legal terms," Smotrich said. "When everything is terrorism, then terrorism is not such a terrible thing. There is no doubt that there is an unhealthy relationship between spouses. It can be a man who is financially controlling and can be a woman who puts the family in debt. It is another tool in the war between the sexes."
"Suppose there is a problem, why is the solution always in court?" asked Smotrich warning that the law would "break up families."
Blue and White MK Tehilla Friedman stressed that "the law is a law to strengthen the family. For many years, coercion between spouses was not considered rape and today in most countries of the Western world it is. We have before us evidence from the forum of the families of those murdered and the murdered women with descriptions of judgments on economic abuse."
"This is a legal troll that will destroy families and cause any family-loving relationship to become a rigid and legal system, with the court determining how the family will be run," warned Likud MK Shlomo Keri.
Chairman of the Knesset State Control Committee Ofer Shelah called on the State Comptroller to examine why government decisions concerning domestic violence were not budgeted, especially considering the rise in domestic abuse incidents during the coronavirus crisis.
"The problematic reality is the result of a failure to implement existing treatment plans," he said. "If there were two people killed this week by terrorism the earth would shake. This should be one of the most pressing issues of this time."
Shelah stressed that he did not see anything more important than this issue before the State Comptroller.
 
Deputy Director-General of the Public Security Ministry, Eliezer Rosenbaum, told the committee that all ministries have been discussing how to improve the handling of violence against women since the coronavirus crisis began, and stressed that Knesset legislation was necessary to allow proper handling of the issue. The deputy director-general added that the ministry did not receive the budget it requested but was implementing programs for domestic violence in any case.
There has been a 12.8% rise in the number of complaints about domestic violence throughout Israeli society, according to the head of Israel Police's Youth and Family Divison, Ofer Messing, who added that the division is sure that there are many cases of underreporting.
The Director-General of the Women Against Violence Organization, Naila Awad, told the committee that there was an over 60% rise in domestic violence cases since the lockdowns began earlier this year. The organization received about 700 reports of domestic violence in the first half of the year compared to 800 reports throughout the entire year of 2019.
The Women's International Zionist Organization (WIZO) announced that their Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Domestic Violence recorded a 300% increase in the number of referrals and an increase of about 250% in the number of patients since the first lockdown earlier this year, compared to the same period last year.
Calls to WIZO's emergency line for women affected by violence rose by about 75%. Calls to the WIZO hotline for men involved in domestic abuse rose by about 400%.
During the coronavirus crisis, the national emergency shelter opened by WIZO in cooperation with the Welfare Ministry has provided protection to 120 families, three times the annual occupancy of a regular shelter.
Earlier on Wednesday, approximately one hundred people gathered outside the Knesset to protest violence against women. Protesters bore signs with the names of murdered women, after two women were found dead on the same day this week, allegedly murdered by their partners.
"We demand actions instead of excuses and budgets instead of tweets," said protesters.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


