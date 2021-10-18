Thousands to gather at Masa’s largest global event in Israel since COVID

Thousands of Masa Israel Journey Fellows, alumni, and professionals from more than sixty countries around the world will gather at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, October 20, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, for Masa Live, the first global Jewish event to be held in Israel since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Masa Live will celebrate Masa’s 18th year of operation and the opening of its 2021-22 programming year.

The event will feature greetings from Israeli President Isaac “Bougie” Herzog, Minister of Diaspora Nachman Shai, the State Secretary Shalom Shlomo, and Acting Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel, with an address from Masa’s CEO Ofer Gutman, booths from around the world and a festive ceremony featuring a performance by the band “HaTikva 6.”

Jewish communities worldwide will be represented in this celebration of Masa at 18, the numerical equivalent of chai, a significant symbol of life in Jewish tradition.

The Masa Live event will be divided into two sessions for fellows in gap year programs and post-college programs.

The event will also be available online, allowing the global community to log in and participate. Masa’s Live offers fellows, partners, and alumni the opportunity to celebrate Masa’s impact and connect with one another, world Jewry, and Israel.