Threatening letter sent to Supreme Court Judge Anat Baron

A complaint was filed to the police by guards of Israel's Supreme Court following a threatening letter that was sent to Supreme Court Judge Anat Baron.Baron has served in the Supreme Court for five years.

"This is explicitly a threat letter," Baron said, who filed the complaint. In the past when threats were made to judges by way of a threatening letter or through graffiti, it was done through the judges' offices or the court itself. This case crosses a red line as the letter was sent directly to Baron herself.It should be noted that a letter of this type increases the danger level the receiving judge is in, which subsequently increases the surrounding security. The danger threat is considered greatly given the content of the letter.