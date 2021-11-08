The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Three brushfires break out across Israel on Monday morning

Brush fires broke out in Haifa and near Jerusalem and Hadera on Monday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 14:40
A fire broke out near Highway 6 in the Hadera area on November 8, 2021. (photo credit: HADERA FIRE AND RESCUE SPOKESPERSON)
A fire broke out near Highway 6 in the Hadera area on November 8, 2021.
(photo credit: HADERA FIRE AND RESCUE SPOKESPERSON)
Three brushfires began on Monday in different regions of the country.
The first was reported at approximately 11:30 near Har Gilo, on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem. The fire broke out in four different places and was contained by both Israeli and Palestinian firefighting teams.
A brush fire broke out on November 8 near Har Gilo. (credit: JUDEA AND SAMARIA FIRE DEPARMENT) A brush fire broke out on November 8 near Har Gilo. (credit: JUDEA AND SAMARIA FIRE DEPARMENT)
A brush fire broke out in Haifa at about 12:30 in a patch of land between two roads.
Then, at 14:00 a large brush fire broke out near Highway 6 and Givat Nili. Firefighting teams from the Hadera station fought the flames and were aided by aerial support along with teams from other regions and volunteers. 
A brush fire broke out in Haifa on a sloping patch of land between two roads, on November 8, 2021. (credit: HAIFA FIRE AND RESCUE SPOKESPERSON) A brush fire broke out in Haifa on a sloping patch of land between two roads, on November 8, 2021. (credit: HAIFA FIRE AND RESCUE SPOKESPERSON)


Tags Haifa fire hadera
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stand strong against reopening of US consulate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by