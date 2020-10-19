Tiberias man arrested for molesting 11-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public's help in locating additional victims after a 21-year-old Turan resident named Muhammad Agbaria was arrested for allegedly sodomizing an 11-year-old girl in Tiberias.Last week, police in the northern city of Tiberias received a complaint from the parents of the girl, according to whom Agbaria had sexually harassed their daughter via cell phone. Immediately after the complaint was filed, police opened an investigation from which it was gathered that the suspect had talked to the girl, knowing her age, later met with her and committed an act of sodomy on her.In addition, the investigation raised suspicions that Agbaria used to also have conversations of a sexual nature with a friend of the same girl (also an 11-year-old resident of Tiberias) and tried to persuade her to meet with him as well.Police investigators located Agbaria and he was arrested on Wednesday of last week.During his interrogation, suspicion arose that he may have harmed other minors causing his detention to be extended, for a second time, until next Thursday, October 22.The Tiberias Police Station is seeking the public's help in locating additional complainants. Anyone who knows anything about additional cases or can help with additional information is asked to call the Tiberias Police by phone: 046728444 or the 100 hotline, through which one can contact any police station throughout the country.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });