Time's up: Government nearing High Court deadline for surrogacy equality

The deadline was set in a partial ruling in a suit filed by Etai Pinkas, an LGBTQ+ activist who served as chairman of the Agudah in the past.

The High Court of Justice issued a partial ruling on February 27, 2020 stating that the current form of the Agreements for the Carriage of Fetuses Law, commonly known as the Surrogacy Law, was discriminatory and violated the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty, specifically in terms of violating the right to equality.

However, the judges felt that parts of the law were important for protecting the rights of surrogate mothers and decided that the Knesset should be given the opportunity to amend the law instead of the court adjusting the law itself and issued a deadline for 12 months after the ruling, Monday, March 1, 2021. By that date, the Knesset is required to provide a notice on whether the constitutional defects have been remedied. (As of printing, no such action has been taken) The petitioners will then have 30 days to respond to the notice.

The High Court will then issue a final decision based on the government's notice and the petitioner’s response.

High Court President Esther Hayut stressed in the partial ruling last year that the court had two options on how to remedy the situation, but that neither options were optimal.

The first option is for the court to "read into the law," which would allow the court to remove the unconstitutional parts of the law without needing to repeal it. This would allow the law to apply to all population groups and in all cases in accordance with its current wording.

This option would be difficult to carry out as it would require a number of changes in two pieces of legislation and may require reference to measures to protect the purpose of the law such as setting a maximum price for surrogacy and the possibility of altruistic surrogacy which could affect the fabric of the law.

The second option is for the court to annul the unconstitutional parts of the law, but that would also require relatively extensive use of judicial legislation in order to supplement deficiencies caused by annulling these parts.

The Surrogacy Law, amended in 2018, allows married heterosexual couples and single women to have children through surrogacy, but not single fathers or same-sex couples. In 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he would support a bill to allow same-sex couples to have children through surrogacy, but so far has failed to do so. At the time, the haredi parties threatened to topple the government if such a bill was passed.

An attempt to pass a bill that would allow for single fathers and same sex couples to have children through surrogacy fell in a preliminary reading last December.

"The Israeli government violated the High Court ruling by failing to amend the Surrogacy Law in the past year," said Ohad Hezki, director-general of the Agudah - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel. "It is not our fault that the Israeli governments have failed time and again to eliminate discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community. The time has come for the High Court to grant the necessary relief and end the farce of discrimination in surrogacy. Everyone deserves the right to start a family and we will continue to fight for it in surrogacy, adoption, parenting and marriage."

After the Surrogacy Law in its current form was passed in 2018, LGBTQ+ Israelis and allies protested en masse throughout Israel in some of the largest protests ever carried out by the LGBTQ+ community in Israel. A nationwide strike was held in support of the community on Tisha Be'av of that year. A number of companies, including the Israel Electric Corporation, announced soon after that they would provide financial aid to employees seeking to have children through surrogacy.