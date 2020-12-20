'Tis the season: Babies don Christmas onesies in Nazareth hospital

At Nazareth hospital EMMS, also known as the English Hospital, Christmas celebrations continue. As part of the festivities, the ward's staff was photographed with babies in Christmas-themed onesies and mini Santa hats during December. The city of Nazareth has been decorated in honor of the holiday season for several weeks now. Recently, the residents have been trying to rejoice and celebrate as much as possible within the COVID-19 restrictions. "Christmas is a time of joy and celebration. This year, we celebrate the holiday beneath the shadow of coronavirus, which is not a simple thing, but we are determined not to let the situation hurt our joy,"said Prof. Fahed Hakim, medical director of the hospital.
"There is nothing more symbolic than celebrating the miracle of childbirth on a holiday that has childbirth at its center," said the director. "I am happy and excited for all the new parents of the December babies, and hope we will have a much better year than last year."
"There is nothing more symbolic than celebrating the miracle of childbirth on a holiday that has childbirth at its center," said the director. "I am happy and excited for all the new parents of the December babies, and hope we will have a much better year than last year."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}