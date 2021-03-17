Tiv Ta’am tastes healthy profits

Tiv Ta’am Group on Wednesday announced that its 2020 profits reached an all-time high as revenues grew by 14.8% and amounted to NIS 1.579 million, compared to NIS 1.375m. in the previous year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) – excluding IFRS 16 – increased by 79.8% and amounted to NIS 123.7m., compared with NIS 68.8m. in 2019.
Net income jumped by 238.8% and amounted to NIS 61.4m., compared with NIS 18.1m. the year before.
Revenue and revenue per sq.m. in identical stores grew by 21.2% and 24.9%, respectively, compared with a year earlier.
