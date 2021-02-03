Toddler found on bus alone in Ramat Gan

An 8-month-old toddler who was forgotten on a bus was rescued by police Tuesday, and later given back to the child's parents, according to an N12 report.

An investigation into the incident by police found that the baby girl was forgotten by her father, a resident of Bnei Brak, while traveling on the bus, and was found to be in a healthy condition. The police are continuing the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the case.

"Municipal employees often find valuables such as wallets, gold and diamonds and return them to residents, but this was the most priceless loss ever found in the city by two lovely cops," said Carmel Shama-HaCohen, mayor of Ramat Gan.

"An 8-month-old baby was found on a bus in the city. Her father has been located and is now on his way to retrieve the baby girl," Shama-HaCohen added.

