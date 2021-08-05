Top candidate for Israeli amb. to US: Michael Herzog

The former head of strategic planning for the IDF Michael Herzog is Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s leading candidate for ambassador to the US, a senior source in Jerusalem said on Thursday.

Herzog has a long IDF career and retired as a Brigadier-General. After that, he served as a senior adviser to defense ministers Ehud Barak, Amir Peretz, Shaul Mofaz, and Binyamin Ben-Eliezer, including as chief of staff to the defense minister.

He was former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's special envoy on the peace process in 2009-2010, and participated in most rounds of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, Jordanians and Syrians, including the Wye Plantation summit, Camp David summit, Annapolis and others hosted by the Americans, and as such has many connections in Washington.

Herzog is a candidate that Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid agree on, and one of the goals in finding a new ambassador was for him or her to be someone Lapid would be likely to keep in Washington if the current government stays intact and he becomes prime minister at the end of next year, as planned.

Appointing Herzog, someone viewed as one of Israel’s top security experts and also someone whose career has been apolitical – despite coming from a famous Labor Party family – is “meant to send a message” to Washington, the source in Jerusalem said.

A final decision on the new ambassador will likely only be made after Bennett’s incoming National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata and Diplomatic Adviser Shimrit Meir return from Washington, where they met with White House and State Department officials this week, but before Bennett makes his first trip to the White House, likely to be in the coming weeks.