Top rabbi tells yeshiva students not to be screened for coronavirus

Clashes between the coronavirus commissioner and the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community have once again erupted on Wednesday, this time over comments made by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky.The rabbi, considered one of the top scholars of this generation, reportedly instructed students learning in the country’s yeshivas not to be tested for the novel coronavirus so as to avoid yeshiva closures that could last through Yom Kippur and mass isolation. According to a report by the Kikar Hashabbat, he said it could lead to “mass loss of Torah study.” Someone close to the rabbi confirmed the report. Kikar Hashabbat said the rabbi’s instructions did not apply to high school students.Gamzu responded that Kanievsky’s instructions “endanger the haredi public.”Similarly, MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beiteinu) snapped at Kanievsky, writing on his Facebook page that “decisions about who should be tested should be made by professionals for the benefit of the public, including the haredi population.” He said that the number of tests needed to be increased - not decreased - so that the country could operate based on data and coronavirus could be eradicated without unnecessary closures.”Other MKs also came to Gamzu’s defense. MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, who chairs the Knesset Coronavirus Committee, said that “no one is above the law and no one is immune to coronavirus.“Rabbi Kanievsky, despite his age, is behaving irresponsibly,” she continued. “Such a statement must not be accepted in silence by those in charge of the struggle against the novel coronavirus.”She added that red cities with high infection should be strongly dealt with, “otherwise, we will not be able to defeat the virus.” Others, however, took the rabbi’s side. MK Yitzhak Pindros (United Torah Judaism) lashed out at Gamzu and warned him “do not interfere in what has proven successful for thousands of years,” referring to receiving advice from learned rabbis. He said that the infection rate has only gone up since Gamzu took on his role six weeks ago.“I hope he has more success running a hospital,” Pindros said. Meanwhile, hundreds of yeshiva students are being diagnosed with the virus. The director of the yeshiva committee control center, which is tasked with overseeing institutes’ adherence to government guidelines, reported Wednesday morning that some 100 yeshiva students in the northern city of Karmiel were diagnosed with coronavirus. The center said that, in accordance with Health Ministry directives, the sick students were put in isolation. Because the event was caught quickly, the outbreak was contained. In total, Binyamin Cohen, director of the yeshiva committee control center, told Israeli media that out of around 25,000 yeshiva students, around 500 have been diagnosed with the virus. Other sites were reporting that as many as 800 students tested positive and thousands more are isolated. Cohen said that all sick students are in quarantine, from where they are completing their studies. Gamzu visited the haredi town of Beitar Illit on Wednesday and said that “without a significant change in the extent of morbidity in the red cities, we will not be able to avoid a full closure.”"We are now standing at 14% of people screened testing positive in the city,” Gamzu said, “the situation is now in your hands.”He called on municipal leaders to ensure their residents adhere to Health Ministry guidelines.Gamzu criticized the lack of enforcement in the city up until now.“Unfortunately, we are witnessing a systematic breach of the guidelines,” he said during the visit. “Every evening, events are held in the city that violate all procedures, and yesterday, contrary to our instructions, the educational institutions in the city were opened. I understand the complexity of the situation, but I now state unequivocally: without increasing enforcement and encouraging inspections, we will be required to make complex decisions that may amount to a total lockdown.”According to Gamzu, about 28% of infection is in Arab society and 22% in Orthodox.“A significant increase in morbidity will require us to take drastic measures at the national level as well,” he said. “Without a significant trend of change until the set date, September 10, we will be required to formulate new and broader guidelines, which will significantly disrupt the routine of life - even outside the red cities."In general, another 2,183 people were diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported, plus another 552 between midnight and press time on Wednesday. There were 423 people in serious condition, including 114 who were intubated. Three more people died Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 963.In relation to the infection rate in Arab cities, Dr. Masad Barhoum, director-general of Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya spoke to KAN news on Wednesday.“Have you ever tried to stop a speeding truck?” he asked. “It is impossible. The ‘speeding truck’ of weddings in Arab society cannot be stopped. So, what needs to be done is to minimize damage.”He told the station that his hospital is experiencing a steady increase in coronavirus patients and that it will soon reach capacity. In a separate interview, Sharon Alroy Preis, the head of public health for the Health Ministry, said that the traffic light plan that was presented by Gamzu and approved by the cabinet earlier this week will not work if the public does not cooperate with it.“If I see pictures from yesterday of a school in Jerusalem - an orange city - where children are gathering together and celebrating the start of the school year, or all the ‘pirate’ weddings with thousands of attendees, we will start the traffic light plan on Sunday and nothing will happen,” Alroy Preis told the Hebrew website Ynet. “The public’s cooperation is important in this matter. It is not just a plan that the Health Ministry created.”However, when she was asked if she expected a closure on red cities, she said that the Health Ministry's stance is not to instate a sweeping closure on all red cities.“It will be done with a lot of thought,” she said. “We will only place closures where it is clear that lockdown or any other restrictions will help lower the rate of infection.”