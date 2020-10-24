The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tourism Ministry approves plans to develop cities in the Negev desert

The ministry intends to construct two new tourism complexes, one in the Beersheba River Park and the other in the Mitzpe Ramon Municipality.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 04:37
Overhead view of Beersheba (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Overhead view of Beersheba
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Tourism Ministry on Wednesday approved plans to develop areas of Beersheba and Mitzpe Ramon as part of its desert tourism project.
The ministry intends to construct two new tourism complexes, one in the Beersheba River Park and the other in the Mitzpe Ramon Municipality.
In Beersheba, it hopes to build an overnight camping ground, which will include 250 beds in addition to related sports and leisure facilities.
In Mitzpe Ramon, the ministry looks to build a 70-unit hotel overlooking the urban area of the city. This plan falls in line with the current urban planning trend, which runs off the basis of integrating tourism and hotels within the residential areas of the city.
The plans for the two southern Israeli cities rests on the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which the ministry sees as preparation for the return of tourism following the re-introduction of international travel.
"Especially during this period, continued entrepreneurship and infrastructure development in the tourism industry is of paramount importance," said Israel Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen. "Emphasis should be placed on strengthening tourism infrastructure projects as part of the economic growth engines in the Israeli economy, against the background of the corona crisis."
The newly approved developments build upon pre-existing plans the Tourism Ministry had for the Negev preceeding the coronavirus outbreak, and subsequent bans and freezes on international travel. This includes the establishment of cycling trails and hospitality complexes that blend in suitably with the desert landscape and atmosphere.
"The construction of new tourism complexes in the Negev is a direct continuation of our objective to develop the Negev and the Arava. We are currently working on the development of the 'desert tourism product', which has huge potential and will lead to economic growth and increased employment opportunities in the area," Farkash-Hacohen added.
Israel an unprecedented year of incoming tourism in 2019, with approximately 4.55 million tourists visiting the Jewish state over the course of the year. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, those numbers were limited to the thousands.
Considering tourism might be the last industry to recover from the global health crisis, the ministry decided to focus on bolstering the tourism infrastructure around the country, so that when the industry bounces back it may be able to contribute to the economy better than ever.
The desert tourism product development program is aimed at strengthening the tourism industries of the Negev and the Arava. Within the program, the ministry provides grants to bankroll local entrepreneurs to develop tourism infrastructure and complexes across the desert landscape, encouraging the development of the hospitality and accomodation industries within southern area of Israel - which the ministry purports is an untapped gem that could significantly contribute to the regional and state economy, bringing in jobs in the periphery.
"The Negev region is rich in sites that make it attractive for both domestic and foreign tourism. Plans for establishing hotels and other hospitality options are a central and important part in defining the developing tourism product in the Negev," said Head of Planning and representative of the Tourism Minister Sigal Gabay. "The Southern District committee advances tourist plans which pay heed to the unique characteristics of the area and the emerging trends in the field of tourism."


Tags Negev Tourism Tourism Ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time for the Knesset to put the House in order By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert The Chicago Seven in Jerusalem By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin, as the 25th anniversary of his assassination approaches By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
2 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
3 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Biden won't isolate after flying with positive COVID-19 patient
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a campaign stop at UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., October 2, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by