Tourism Ministry spreads a little Christmas cheer with Santa Claus

Santa Claus was spotted riding a paddle board on Sunday to a spot in the Dead Sea a short way from the shore where the salt had accumulated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 01:30
Santa Claus striking a pose for the cameras after sticking a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea yesterday (photo credit: REUTERS)
Santa Claus striking a pose for the cameras after sticking a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea yesterday
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Tourism Ministry found a way to spread a little Christmas cheer amid a holiday season shrouded by the ongoing coronaviru pandemic.
Israel's Tourism Ministry, in an effort to revive the tourism industry that has been heavily impacted by the current health crisis, gave Santa Claus a photo shoot at the Dead Sea, in a nod to Christian pilgrims.
The photoshoot resulted in a video where Jerusalem's Sanata Claus Issanis Kassissieh could been seen interacting will children on the Dead Sea shores, enjoying the waterfalls of the Ein Geidi and even meditating on top of a mountain overlooking the Dead Sea.
Usually, Christians pay a visit to Israel during the holiday season, but this year, they were kept away from the country because of the pandemic. Some 165,000 tourists visited the Christian sites in Nazareth, Jerusalem and the Galilee over Christmas in 2019.
“In recent years, Christian tourists account for nearly half of Israel's incoming tourism," said Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen. "They see their holy sites as a place of inspiration and destination to visit."
"I am certain that when the skies open we will once again see groups of believers and Christian families from around the world return to the churches of Jerusalem and Nazareth, baptize in the Jordan River and Sea of Galilee, and tour the Judean Desert, Megido, and the entire country," the minister concluded.
Santa Claus was spotted riding a paddle board on Sunday to a spot in the Dead Sea a short way from the shore where the salt had accumulated.
He then planted his Christmas tree, and sat down in a lounge chair in the middle of the lake. The tree, of course, given the saline-rich waters, had no chance of surviving, and Santa took it with him when he returned to shore.
The Israeli tourism industry has lost NIS 12.1 billion since the start of 2020 due to COVID-19 health regulations that have kept visitors out of the country as well as keeping events and other tourist attractions closed. September alone saw a 96% drop in the number of tourists entering the country in comparison to the same month the previous year.
Hagay Hacohen, Zachary Keyser and Sarah Ben Nun contributed to this report.


Tags dead sea christmas christmas in israel Santa Claus
