The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Tracking device wins first place at JCT's student hackathon

The winning team, Wi-Find, developed an easy-to-use solution using inexpensive components that can pick up data from the signals around it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 02:19
(from left to right): Eran Yomtovyan, Director of the LevTech Entrepreneurship Center; Shalom Iyhe, Program Coordinator of LevTech; Yosef Mizrahi; Ariel Szmerla; Amitai Salomon; Andrew Goldman (judge); Vice President of JCT Stuart Hershkowitz; Dr. Dov Rubin (judge) (photo credit: MICHAEL ERENBURG)
(from left to right): Eran Yomtovyan, Director of the LevTech Entrepreneurship Center; Shalom Iyhe, Program Coordinator of LevTech; Yosef Mizrahi; Ariel Szmerla; Amitai Salomon; Andrew Goldman (judge); Vice President of JCT Stuart Hershkowitz; Dr. Dov Rubin (judge)
(photo credit: MICHAEL ERENBURG)
At the 6th annual Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT) Great Minds Hackathon, a team of three JCT students took home first place for their development of advanced software to better locate equipment.
The winning team, Wi-Find, developed an easy-to-use solution using inexpensive components that can pick up data from the signals around it. They developed a way to process the information and map out the exact location of the object. Real-world uses for the technology include places such as hospitals and construction sites  where there is a closed structure and therefore standard GPS cannot be used as it is not accurate enough within buildings.
Two of Wi-Find's members are international students, Yosef Mizrahi is from Brazil and Ariel Szmerla is from France. The third team member is Amitai Salomon from Israel.
Over 100 Orthodox and Ultra-Orthodox male JCT and international students took part in the hackathon, which is run by the LevTech Entrepreneurship Center of JCT.  The center also includes a pre-accelerator program to help students turn their ideas into products and start-ups. The winners were chosen by a panel of nine judges from established Israeli and international companies.
JCT students participating in the hackathon MICHAEL ERENBURGJCT students participating in the hackathon MICHAEL ERENBURG
Orlee Guttman, one of the event's organizers and co-founder of LevTech said all of the student participants demonstrated creativity and effort. 
"They learned new technologies in a matter of hours and then created new products using them. As we’ve seen in past years, their innovation and drive continues after the hackathon as well, as they work to bring these products to market, improve consumer experience and business efficiency, and often help save lives at the same time," Guttman said.


Tags Jerusalem entrepreneurship in israel Jerusalem College of Technology Lev Academic Center (JCT)
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

No one has a monopoly over Judaism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by