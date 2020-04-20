The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Traditional Independence Day IAF flyover cancelled due to coronavirus

The IDF asks that citizens follow Health Ministry guidelines and not gather. The flyover will be available on a livestream broadcast by the media.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
APRIL 20, 2020 08:38
Israelis gather to watch the annual Independence Day flyover. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israelis gather to watch the annual Independence Day flyover.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The traditional flyover done annually by the Israeli Air Force to celebrate Israel's Independence Day (Yom Ha'atzmaut) will not be conducted this year in order to avoid gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak, the IDF announced on Monday.
A smaller flyover of four aerobatics planes from the IAF will take place over hospitals throughout Israel instead in a show of solidarity with medical crews fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
The IAF will conduct practice flights on Monday in preparation for Yom Ha'atzmaut.
The IDF announcement asked citizens to follow Health Ministry guidelines and not to gather, adding that the flyover will be available on a livestream broadcast by Israeli media.
Yom Ha'atzmaut this year will be marked starting on the evening of Tuesday, April 28 and will end on Wednesday, April 29.
Israel’s flyover is one of the most popular parts of the country’s Independence Day celebrations, with millions of Israelis watching the combat jets, transport aircraft and helicopters fly over the entirety of the country – from northern Israel to the beaches along the coast to the desert in the South.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


