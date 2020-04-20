Traditional Independence Day IAF flyover cancelled due to coronavirus

A smaller flyover of four aerobatics planes from the IAF will take place over hospitals throughout Israel instead in a show of solidarity with medical crews fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

The IAF will conduct practice flights on Monday in preparation for Yom Ha'atzmaut.

The IDF announcement asked citizens to follow Health Ministry guidelines and not to gather, adding that the flyover will be available on a livestream broadcast by Israeli media.

Yom Ha'atzmaut this year will be marked starting on the evening of Tuesday, April 28 and will end on Wednesday, April 29.

Israel’s flyover is one of the most popular parts of the country’s Independence Day celebrations, with millions of Israelis watching the combat jets, transport aircraft and helicopters fly over the entirety of the country – from northern Israel to the beaches along the coast to the desert in the South.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.