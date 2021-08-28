Travel to enemy countries 'permitted' despite COVID - Health Ministry

Information-seekers on Israel's Health Ministry website were surprised to find countries such as Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen on the list of countries designated as orange, meaning that flying to them is permitted but people returning from them to Israel need to self-quarantine for seven days.

Israeli citizens are prohibited from traveling to these countries due to security concerns.

Travel to this destination is permitted. All travelers coming to Israel from this location, including those vaccinated and recovered, must enter full isolation," the Health Ministry website says about Iran.

A man walks near the British Airways terminal amid new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at JFK International Airport in New York City, US, December 21, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Twelve countries that do not recognize the state of Israel also currently do not admit Israeli passport holders include: Algeria, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Yemen.

In addition, six of these countries — Iran, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Syria, and Yemen — do not allow entry to people with evidence of travel to Israel, or whose passports have either a used or an unused Israeli visa.

"The Health Ministry is responsible for health-related directives" a Health Ministry spokesperson responded to a query by Ynet. "It does not deal with security recommendations. On this topic you may turn to the Foreign Ministry or to the National Security Council," the spokesperson said.