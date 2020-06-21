The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘Trump’s peace plan is a game changer on territory, security’

For the first time, there is a plan that asks what Israel’s national interests are, according to Major General (Res.) Yitzhak ‘Jerry’ Gershon.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 21, 2020 20:16
A TRUCK passes a small Israeli community in the West Bank (photo credit: REUTERS)
A TRUCK passes a small Israeli community in the West Bank
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump’s peace plan is the first time since the 1993 Oslo Accords that the paradigm of the peace process has been changed and that shift is in Israel’s favor, Major General (Res.) Yitzhak “Jerry” Gershon told The Jerusalem Post.
“This is the first time since we signed the Oslo Agreement that [the US has] changed the paradigm of the negotiation between us and the Palestinians,” he said.
So when asked about Trump’s plan, he gave it his enthusiastic endorsement.
“I support the Trump plan 100%,” he said, adding that it was “a game changer.”
Gershon spoke with the Post while on a tour of the West Bank to highlight the security significance of the plan, as well as the importance of Israel’s ability to annex 30% of the West Bank. Gershon is one of a number of top IDF commanders and security personnel who have formed a group of some 1,000 members, known as Habithonistim, or “The Protectors of Israel” in English.
On Sunday representatives of Habithonistim traveled to strategic areas in Samaria, met with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and visited the Elon Moreh settlement, which is slated to be one of 15 Jewish communes that would become an isolated enclave under the plan.
But while Dagan and others in the settler leadership are concerned with the plan’s downsides, Gershon and others in his group said the plan is too important to ignore.
The Oslo Accords were about Israeli concessions, with the entire focus on what would Israel give up, he said.
Those accords created the first territorial shift in the status of the West Bank and Gaza since the 1967 Six-Day War, by dividing the territory into sections A, B and C. Under these terms Israel gave up 40% of the West Bank. That territory, Areas A and B, were transferred from Israeli military and civilian rule to the control of the Palestinian Authority, also created through the Oslo process, with the idea of more territorial concessions in the future.
To fulfill the expectations of withdrawals, Israel did leave Gaza in 2005, albeit unilaterally. Hamas took over, and the result was a terror state.
Trump’s plan says that Israel no longer has to make territorial concessions for peace, Gershon said. For the first time, there is a plan that asks what Israel’s national interests are.
Most significantly, he said, the plan recognizes that the IDF must retain control of the West Bank, including the Jordan River. That understanding creates an important change as well in the security paradigm, he said.
Gershon said that he understood the concerns of the settlers, including their fear that enclave settlements such as Elon Moreh would exist under conditions that would make life there unsustainable.
He also noted, however, that it was his understanding that the sovereignty map was not final and that the issue of the enclave settlements would be addressed.
The important point, he said, is that these communities would be part of sovereign Israel.
“It’s an illusion to think that Israel will give up the Jordan Valley or the settlements in Judea and Samaria. This is the first time that we can start from that point and move forward. If the Palestinians want to negotiate they are more than welcome, but if not, we won’t wait for them any more. This is the only plan that can secure peace and stability in the region,” he said.



Tags West Bank Annexation Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by