Tummy tuck, liposuction, most preferred plastic surgery procedures

According to the association, some 10,000 Israeli men and women undergo tummy tuck and liposuction procedures in both the public and private healthcare systems each year. Among some of the reasons stated for the surgeries include the high birth and growing obesity rates.

The association also noted the impact of social media in influencing interest in plastic surgery, such as nose jobs, which the organization reported are performed on some 7,500 men and women each year in Israel, primarily in the private healthcare system.

Likewise, breast augmentation also remains one of the most popular procedures in Israel, for both men and women, with some 16,000 undergoing procedures each year.

