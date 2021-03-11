Twins celebrate fourth birthday in the ambulance where they were born

Twins Yinon Sagi and Moriah Malka on Wednesday celebrated their miraculous birth four years ago – in the very ambulance that came to their aid.

United Hatzalah EMTs Avi Amar, Gavriel Mumko and Yaakov Mazoz quickly responded to a call regarding their mother Moran, who was in labor on a park bench. The volunteers arrived at the scene within minutes to help her give birth.

Amar remembers the situation very clearly: “We saw that the birth was imminent. There was not even enough time to travel to the hospital. We opened our birthing kit and prepared to receive the baby.”

The volunteers brought Moran into the ambulance, delivered the first baby, and were then surprised to discover there was another on the way. The second baby, a girl, required ventilation, so the ambulance met with a mobile intensive care ambulance and paramedic. They eventually transferred Moran and the twins to the hospital.

United Hatzalah claims to be the fastest Emergency Medical Service in the country and is entirely composed of volunteers. The services it offers are free to everyone, regardless of race, religion or nationality.

Volunteers arrive in an average of three minutes, and 90 seconds in cities, using GPS technology and life saving ambucycles.

It is no wonder that they were the first to respond to Moran's needs.

When she saw Amar during a recent online interview, Moran jumped at the opportunity to inform him that she was the woman he helped to deliver her twins four years ago.

Moran thanked Amar and the volunteers and invited them to her twins' fourth birthday party. The volunteers gladly consented – and on the day of the party, they brought the same ambulance where the twins had been born.

“Four years later, we are finally closing the circle," Moran told them, saying that, "thanks to the work of these volunteers and their equipment, my children are healthy and happy – and it is because of the help that I received that night. Had you not been there, I’m not sure what would have happened.

"These volunteers arrived within seconds, long before anyone else was able to arrive," she said. "They got there even before our neighbors came downstairs to see what all the commotion was about. They provided expert care, with dedication and calmness. They are simply angels with golden hearts."