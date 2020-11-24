Two abused dogs discovered in Yarka village and Be'er Sheva - police

Police rescued a dog which was held in uninhabitable conditions at the house of a person living in the village of Yarka on Monday, according a police report.
The dog, discovered during a routine operation, seemed to have been neglected and was extremely underweight.
He was taken by the police to the local veterinarian for treatment, with an investigation on the matter ongoing.Another dog, three-months old, was found dead in Be'er-Sheva by a bystander on Monday, N12 reported. The dog was found to have been strangled by the strap of a computer briefcase.Police have begun investigating the matter, but a suspect has yet to be arrested.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Video provided by police spokesperson unit.