Two abused dogs discovered in Yarka village and Be'er Sheva - police

The dog, discovered during a routine operation, seemed to have been neglected and was extremely underweight.

He was taken by the police to the local veterinarian for treatment, with an investigation on the matter ongoing.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}