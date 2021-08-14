Two infants killed, child and teen injured in wave of weekend accidents

Two infants died and a child and teen were moderately wounded in a string of accidents over the weekend.

"When we arrived at the beach, we saw an unconscious baby around seven months old on the nearby service road, not breathing and without a pulse," said MDA medics Shmuel Ohana and Noam Barkan. An eight-month-old baby girl was found unconscious near the Kinneret on Friday afternoon. MDA paramedics evacuated her to Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberias while attempting to resuscitate her, but she died in the hospital."When we arrived at the beach, we saw an unconscious baby around seven months old on the nearby service road, not breathing and without a pulse," said MDA medics Shmuel Ohana and Noam Barkan.

"People at the spot began to perform preliminary resuscitation. They said that according to the family, they put the baby to sleep and only later realized that she was unconscious. We began to apply advanced resuscitation while we evacuated her in an emergency ambulance," the medics said.

In a second baby-related incident, an infant just a month and a half old from the northern town of Majd el-Kurum died on Saturday in the Galilee Medical Center.



According to the baby's mother, when she tried to wake the baby up on Saturday morning she noticed that the baby was not breathing and did not have a pulse. She immediately summoned a rescue team, but the baby did not survive.

A search-and-rescue helicopter from the IDF's 669 unit evacuates a 14-year-old boy who fell from a cliff, August 14th 2021. (Credit: GALILEE-CARMEL SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM SPOKESPERSON) A 14-year-old boy from Carmiel fell from a four-meter-high cliff near the town of Har Halutz in the Upper Galilee. Volunteers from the Western Galilee-Carmel police search-and-rescue team arrived at the spot and administered preliminary care, after which the boy was flown to the Rambam Health Care Campus in a helicopter for further treatment.