Two infants killed, child and teen injured in wave of weekend accidents

In a slew of incidents over the weekend, two infants died and a 5-year-old girl and 17-year-old teen were moderately injured.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 14, 2021 12:44
Search and Rescue Services fly in on a helicopter to save a 17-year-old that fell off a cliff in northern Israel (Credit: Galilee-Karmel Search and Rescue Team Spokesperson)
Two infants died and a child and teen were moderately wounded in a string of accidents over the weekend. 
An eight-month-old baby girl was found unconscious near the Kinneret on Friday afternoon. MDA paramedics evacuated her to Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberias while attempting to resuscitate her, but she died in the hospital.
"When we arrived at the beach, we saw an unconscious baby around seven months old on the nearby service road, not breathing and without a pulse," said MDA medics Shmuel Ohana and Noam Barkan.
"People at the spot began to perform preliminary resuscitation. They said that according to the family, they put the baby to sleep and only later realized that she was unconscious. We began to apply advanced resuscitation while we evacuated her in an emergency ambulance," the medics said.
In a second baby-related incident, an infant just a month and a half old from the northern town of Majd el-Kurum died on Saturday in the Galilee Medical Center. 
 
According to the baby's mother, when she tried to wake the baby up on Saturday morning she noticed that the baby was not breathing and did not have a pulse. She immediately summoned a rescue team, but the baby did not survive.
A 14-year-old boy from Carmiel fell from a four-meter-high cliff near the town of Har Halutz in the Upper Galilee. Volunteers from the Western Galilee-Carmel police search-and-rescue team arrived at the spot and administered preliminary care, after which the boy was flown to the Rambam Health Care Campus in a helicopter for further treatment.
A search-and-rescue helicopter from the IDF's 669 unit evacuates a 14-year-old boy who fell from a cliff, August 14th 2021. (Credit: GALILEE-CARMEL SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM SPOKESPERSON)A search-and-rescue helicopter from the IDF's 669 unit evacuates a 14-year-old boy who fell from a cliff, August 14th 2021. (Credit: GALILEE-CARMEL SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM SPOKESPERSON)

Galil-Carmel search-and-rescue volunteers treat a 14-year-old boy who fell off a cliff in the upper Galilee, August 14th 2021 (Credit: GALILEE-CARMEL SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM SPOKESPERSONGalil-Carmel search-and-rescue volunteers treat a 14-year-old boy who fell off a cliff in the upper Galilee, August 14th 2021 (Credit: GALILEE-CARMEL SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM SPOKESPERSON

Finally, a 5-year-old girl was stung by a scorpion on Friday evening in Dimona, according to MDA. The girl was brought to a Dimona medical center in moderate condition  with bite marks on the sole of one of her feet. MDA medics and paramedics administered initial treatment and then evacuated her to the Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba.


Tags Israel accident Baby
