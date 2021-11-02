Two men were arrested on Tuesday for threatening the Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis on social media.

The two men were from Hatzor and Tiberias respectively.

"A speedy investigation, together with technological means and cooperation with other units, revealed the names of the suspects," the Israel Police Spokesperson said.

The Health Ministry previously established a 24/7 hotline where employees can report cases of defamation and intimidation, following a series of violent threats against senior officials and others.

The hotline, which is operating under the Health Ministry’s National Security Department, was set up earlier in the month and employees of the health system were informed of it on October 19 via a letter from Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash, which was released to the public Saturday night.

The Health Ministry also announced that Alroy-Preis had been assigned a bodyguard, following serious threats on her life by anti-vaxxers.

SHARON ALROY-PREIS participates in a Health Ministry video urging citizens to follow coronavirus regulations. (credit: REUVEN KASTRO)