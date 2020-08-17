Two million Israelis lose income during COVID-19, fear poverty

Two million Israelis reported a loss of income due to COVID-19, a new study by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) has discovered. These include 20% of business owners who had to close either temporarily (14.4%) or permanently (5.4%) and more than half (53%) of young Israelis between the ages of 18-24 who suffered a decline in earnings. Overall, a third of Israelis suffered a loss of income. The study arrives on the heels of another one by Latet-Israeli Humanitarian Aid, which warns that middle-class Israeli families are just two years away from poverty and that the real effects of the recession will only be felt in 2021. food aid in the space of seven months, the report claims. Even in families where one breadwinner is able to maintain his or her job poverty might be unavoidable. "It's not possible to address basic needs when the main source of livelihood has been lost," Leket CEO Eran Weintrob said. Describing the "corona-poor" as being in "freefall," he added that Israel might end up with a "much poorer middle class than Israeli society can maintain." According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, Israeli consumption dropped by 43.4%. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz reacted to the Sunday report by approving a further NIS 8.5 billion benefit program as part of the Safety Net plan. Meant to create 20,000 new jobs, the plan is part of a larger national effort to keep business and consumption going. But if the nation wants to prevent the middle class from shrinking, it must offer stable sources of steady income in addition to holiday benefits. One in five Israelis reduced food expenses during COVID-19, and requests of aid increased by 116%, Leket reported. The need to ask for food aid is seen as a mental breaking point, as people in that situation find themselves on the verge of hunger despite their previous success or hard work. Israeli model Michael Lewis took to his social media page and openly wept as he explained that he can’t pay his taxes and that he would prefer to go to prison “because at least there they’ll give me something to eat.” Weintrob warns that hunger "can happen to anyone." Leket predicts that, unless sources of income can be found to protect the middle class, paying unemployment until June 2021 will only delay the slide into poverty by six months. The crisis is cutting into the savings of many Israelis, with 27% reporting to the IDI that they will have to use up their savings in order to cover expenses. Among those that do have some money, 40% report this money will only last them until the end of September. "There is no person In the Israeli government responsible for reducing poverty," Weintrob said, and "there is no government goal to reduce it." In early August, it was reported that Netanyahu is considering offering former finance minister Moshe Kahlon the position of being an “Employment Czar” to oversee the recession and national efforts to pull Israel forward. The report was met with denial by both men.What about hi-tech? The IDI reports that in that market, half as many people (8%) lost their jobs compared to the national average (16%), and those with formal education in technical studies suffered less loss of income (25% loss) than those with an average education (31% loss). Those who work in hi-tech are also the largest group with money to use (69%). The dramatic news about the Abraham Accords and the expected increase in trade between Israel and the United Arab Emirates led some to hope that the hi-tech sector, with upcoming ag-tech and cyber-security deals, might encourage a trickle-down effect to the rest of the country. However, such good tidings depend on a variety of still unknown factors – from how the Muslim world responds to this new policy by the UAE to whether Israel itself is heading to new elections. More than a third of Israelis (35%) expect the economy to bounce back to its pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the year, according to the IDI study. While such developments would be outstanding, Weintrob warns that the state should prepare for a dire situation where instead of queuing at Ben-Gurion to close deals in Dubai, Israelis are lining up at soup kitchens.Some families might require