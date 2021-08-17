Two months after Shaare Zedek sinkhole, still no answers

More than two months after a sinkhole mysteriously opened in the parking lot of Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center, investigations of the incident are still underway.

In early June, frightening video footage showed a giant sinkhole open up suddenly in the hospital parking lot, swallowing three cars with no warning. Seven cars were ultimately damaged in the incident, but no people were trapped or injured.

Netivei Yisrael, the national roads company, has fixed the hole and restored the parking lot, and is continuing to examine the cause of the disaster, officials at the company told The Jerusalem Post.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

There have been concerns that the problem may be linked with the nearby excavation of underground tunnels for Highway 16, which is being built by Netivei Yisrael to provide an additional entrance to the city through the Motza interchange and is expected to open in 2023. The road includes several kilometers of underground tunnels stretching from the Har Nof neighborhood down Shmuel Bait Street toward the Givat Mordechai intersection. The tunnel runs directly underneath the area of the hospital.

Shaare Zedek Hospital (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Does the fact that Netivei Yisrael carried out the repairs from the damage indicate that the construction caused the hole? Netivei Yisrael rejected the suggestion.

"We are doing the reinforcements and repairs because that is what was agreed with the hospital," a spokesman for the company said. "There is no connection to the investigation into the sinkhole's cause. There is also a separate issue regarding water from the Gihon water company that had permeated the ground due to insufficient drainage. It is also possible that we will never know the cause."

"We are exercising responsibility by repairing the hole," the spokesman said. "Responsibility is not guilt."

Some have expressed concerned that the collapse could prove to be “ the tip of the iceberg ” of a series of impending sinkholes linked to the construction. The tunnels also run underneath the nearby soccer training field used by the Beitar Jerusalem team.

A broad look at Jerusalem infrastructure projects under construction will appear in Friday's edition of The Jerusalem Post.