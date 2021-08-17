The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Two months after Shaare Zedek sinkhole, still no answers

In early June, frightening video footage showed a giant sinkhole open up suddenly in the hospital parking lot, swallowing three cars with no warning.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 17, 2021 14:36
Fire and search- and rescue crews at the scene of where a parking lot collapsed into a giant sinkhole at the Shaare Tzedek Medical Hospital in Jerusalem on June 07, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Fire and search- and rescue crews at the scene of where a parking lot collapsed into a giant sinkhole at the Shaare Tzedek Medical Hospital in Jerusalem on June 07, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
More than two months after a sinkhole mysteriously opened in the parking lot of Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center, investigations of the incident are still underway.
In early June, frightening video footage showed a giant sinkhole open up suddenly in the hospital parking lot, swallowing three cars with no warning. Seven cars were ultimately damaged in the incident, but no people were trapped or injured.
Netivei Yisrael, the national roads company, has fixed the hole and restored the parking lot, and is continuing to examine the cause of the disaster, officials at the company told The Jerusalem Post.
There have been concerns that the problem may be linked with the nearby excavation of underground tunnels for Highway 16, which is being built by Netivei Yisrael to provide an additional entrance to the city through the Motza interchange and is expected to open in 2023. The road includes several kilometers of underground tunnels stretching from the Har Nof neighborhood down Shmuel Bait Street toward the Givat Mordechai intersection. The tunnel runs directly underneath the area of the hospital.
Shaare Zedek Hospital (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Shaare Zedek Hospital (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Does the fact that Netivei Yisrael carried out the repairs from the damage indicate that the construction caused the hole? Netivei Yisrael rejected the suggestion.
"We are doing the reinforcements and repairs because that is what was agreed with the hospital," a spokesman for the company said. "There is no connection to the investigation into the sinkhole's cause. There is also a separate issue regarding water from the Gihon water company that had permeated the ground due to insufficient drainage. It is also possible that we will never know the cause."
"We are exercising responsibility by repairing the hole," the spokesman said. "Responsibility is not guilt."
Some have expressed concerned that the collapse could prove to be “the tip of the iceberg” of a series of impending sinkholes linked to the construction. The tunnels also run underneath the nearby soccer training field used by the Beitar Jerusalem team.
A broad look at Jerusalem infrastructure projects under construction will appear in Friday's edition of The Jerusalem Post. 


Tags Jerusalem construction National Roads Company of Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miri Regev using ethnicity for political career is dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by