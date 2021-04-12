Two new international clothing, variety chains coming to Israel

On Sunday, the company that franchises fashion giant H&M said it would open two branches of its upscale clothing chain & Other Stories in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall and Tel Aviv's Azrieli Center. The new branches are expected to open this fall, Match Retail said.

& Other Stories has branches throughout Europe offering women's clothing, shoes, bags, accessories, and beauty products, with a focus on high quality throughout a wide price range.

H&M opened in Israel in 2010, and now has 21 stores around the country, as well as one COS store in the Tel Aviv Fashion Mall.

Meanwhile, Fox Group said Sunday that it would open two branches of Danish variety store chain Flying Tiger. The company, based in Copenhagen, has some 950 stores throughout Europe and Asia, and sells a variety of household products, mainly accessories and toys. Fox committed to operating the franchise for at least five years in Israel. The new stores are expected to open by the end of the year. No locations for the stores were disclosed.

Flying Tiger was opened in 1995. The company's CEO has said in the past that the store aims to be a sort of "treasure hunt," with hundreds of new items added every month.

