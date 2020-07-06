Two Palestinians arrested after trapping gazelle

The officers arrested the two at the Ras Bidu Checkpoint near Jerusalem after they raised the suspicion of the Border Police. After searching the vehicle, the officers found the gazelle and called Nature and Parks Authority inspectors to the scene.

The two were held for questioning and the gazelle was brought to a veterinary hospital for medical treatment.

The two Palestinians are suspected of entering Jerusalem without the proper permits, trapping the protected animal and attempting to bring it to their home.

Three species of gazelle are protected from hunting by the Wildlife Protection Law of 1955: the Palestine mountain gazelle, the Dorcas gazelle and the Acacia Gazelle.

In recent decades, these species have been in danger of extinction due to illegal hunting, high populations of jackals and wolves that prey on gazelles and the narrowing of their natural habitat.

