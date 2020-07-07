Two students from Sakhnin face charges after terrorizing their principal

Two students from the Sakhnin College of Engineering face severe charges after harassing their principal for asking that their temperatures be taken before class, according to a report by Walla on Tuesday. The two students, aged 24 and 25 from Umm al-Fahm, allegedly resented the principal of their college for requesting one of them to take his temperature before joining class. They face charges after attempting to terrorize the principal in response, including attempting to toss severed lamb heads onto his yard. The two suspects were indicted on Tuesday and face charges of weapon offenses, shooting in a residential area, illegally changing a vehicle's license plate, disturbing a police officer during duty, intentional damage to property and the disruption of court proceedings. The prosecutor requested that both suspects remain incarcerated until their trial. The bill of indictment describes how the incident began last month, as one of the suspects arrived late to class and was sent to the principal, who asked that before returning to class, the student's temperature be checked as part of combating the spread of coronavirus on campus. This was enough to make the student and his friend decide to terrorize their principal, as was described in the indictment. Three weeks ago, one of the suspects allegedly drove to the city of Sakhnin with two severed lamb heads in his trunk and met his friend at the city cemetery, where the two planned out their revenge. With the severed heads, an assault rifle and a full magazine, the suspects left the cemetery at 12:00 at night, making their way towards the principal's residence. The indictment describes how the suspects tossed the severed heads onto their principle's yard and fired 37 bullets in the air, shooting 11 additional bullets after driving away. Police officers who were called to the scene noticed a suspicious vehicle and ordered it to stop. After ignoring the orders, the suspects attempted to flee, while hitting and damaging a police vehicle in the process. The suspects then reportedly abandoned their vehicle and escaped by foot.It was only by investigating the abandoned vehicle that the police was able to identify the suspects. The following morning they were both arrested at a police checkpoint, but they continuously tried to disrupt their arrest and hide evidence, with one of them tossing his cell phone underneath a nearby vehicle during the arrest.