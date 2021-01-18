The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Two synagogues burglarized in Petah Tikva

Silver and money from the tzedakah boxes were stolen during the break-in.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV  
JANUARY 18, 2021 13:08
Synagogue broken into in Petah Tikva, Dec. 18, 2021 (photo credit: PETAH TIKVA MUNICIPALITY)
Synagogue broken into in Petah Tikva, Dec. 18, 2021
(photo credit: PETAH TIKVA MUNICIPALITY)
Police are investigating after two synagogues were broken into on Sunday night near Segula Junction in Petah Tikva. Silver and money from the tzedakah boxes were stolen during the break-in at the two synagogues on Shlomtzion Rd in the Kfar Avraham neighborhood in the city.
"Unfortunately, we were exposed tonight to harsh sights after two synagogues in the city were broken into, Ahavat Daniel and Chen Hatzafon," said Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg. "The burglars were not satisfied with taking the money, but also looted Torah scrolls. Such an act cannot be ignored, and therefore the security officials in the Petah Tikva municipality, together with the police, will do everything possible to bring the despicable burglars to justice."
"The person who discovered the atrocity was the maintenance man of the synagogue, Aharon Tabib," "It should be noted that because of the coronavirus regulations, it is forbidden to pray inside the synagogues, and since the Chen Hatzafon synagogue adheres to the regulations, they have been praying only outside. The maintenance man is the one who entered the building in order to ventilate the place, and then encountered horror."
"It's a sick act, an indescribable horror. They broke into the synagogue, threw away everything they came across: books, chumashim, tallitim, tefillin," said Boaz Kot, one of the worshippers. "They broke open the ark, threw one of the Torah scrolls on the floor, broke into the gabay's room as they broke down the steel door, and in the end took nothing. They didn't even take the money from the charity funds, they just threw it on the floor."
"It's unbelievable what they did here. We worshipers do not believe that a Jew does such a thing and neither is any person who holds any religion capable of doing such a thing. Because of the coronavirus we pray outside, and, in fact, because of the regulations the synagogue is sad," added Kot. "The feeling is terrible, it is a feeling of pain and deep crying, but we as believers are these days towards the end of writing a Torah scroll called the 'Synagogue Community' and therefore we are optimistic, and this is our response to this criminal act."


