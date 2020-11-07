UAE airline flydubai to charter flights from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Dubai-based airline carrier flydubai announced that it will be chartering flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv beginning November 26 of this year.The airline said that 14 flights a week between the United Arab Emirates and Israel will be made available for passengers to visit the Emirates from Israel and vice-a-versa - two a day. Back in October, Israel signed an aviation deal with the UAE to charter future flights from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The two sides agreed upon 28 weekly passenger flights to run between each of the countries' major hubs, and scheduled an additional ten cargo flights that will run alongside of the passenger flights each week."Since the launch of flydubai 11 years ago, we have been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across our network," said the CEO of flydubai Ghaith Al Ghaith." Following the recent bilateral agreement, the start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment in pursuit of our shared interests and values." "With the start of services there will be the option for increased accessibility to the UAE as well as onwards to the Indian Ocean, Far East and Africa reducing total journey times by several hours," he added.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}