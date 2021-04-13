The United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Israel Mohamed al Khaja visited the Start-Up Nation Central headquarters in Tel Aviv on Monday.The ambassador was present at the innovation hub to launch a partnership to further collaboration and cooperation between Israel and the UAE in the tech sector. CEO of Start-Up Nation Central Prof. Eugene Kandel met with the ambassador to discuss options such as joint events, conferences, in addition to ongoing meetings and programs to analyze eachother's tech ecosystems.“We had the pleasure and honor to host His Excellency, Ambassador Mohamed al Khaja and his team at our offices," said Kandel. "We are proud to partner with the Ambassador and the UAE government to help advance the collaboration between our two countries. "Start-Up Nation Central is an objective gateway to Israeli innovation tech ecosystem, and we are excited to play a major role in taking advantage of the historic opportunity presented by the Abraham Accords to connect UAE and Israel around technological innovation and create an immense value."The teams from the two sides also discussed how to connect Emirati and Israeli entrepreneurs, with their eyes on fintech, agri-food tech, education, cyber, education, digital health, energy, petrochimicals, cleantech and sustainability, a statement read.“In terms of tech cooperation there is an avenue of opportunities between the UAE and Israel just waiting to be harnessed," said the ambassador. "We are here to identify what sectors can prosper in the field of technological innovation and bridge together key partnerships that will thrive in the world market with contagious success.
"Israel's tech innovation ecosystem coupled with the future forward drive of the UAE government, are essential elements to accelerating the success of incubators through the formation of international partnerships."