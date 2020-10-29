UAE, Canada, Greece and more countries added to list of green countries

A revised list of red countries and green countries was released by the Health Ministry on Thursday, defining whether or not Israelis have to enter quarantine on their return home from those places.

As of November 1, Italy, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Serbia will be considered red countries, and Israelis returning from those countries will be required to go into quarantine.

However, Israelis will not be required to go into quarantine upon their return from Iceland, Estonia, the Seychelles in east Africa, Denmark, Hong Kong, Greece, New Zealand, Finland, Canada, Cyprus, Rwanda, Australia, Uruguay, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Norway, Singapore, Cuba, and Thailand.

The list will be revised again on November 9, however travelers can always find the most recent updated version online at the Health Ministry's website

While not every returning Israeli needs to enter quarantine upon their return from green countries, everyone is required to fill out a health declaration before entering the airport terminal upon their entry to Israel.

