UAE entrance permit snafus leave Israelis stranded in B-G airport

The passengers requested entrance permits, but have not received them as the Interior Ministry in Dubai struggles to deal with the volume of requests they have received.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 12:36
Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Approximately 100 Israelis were prevented from boarding their flights to Dubai Wednesday due to issues with their entrance permits to the United Arab Emirates, N12 reported. This is the latest in a series of issues with entrance permits that have effected Israelis travelling to the UAE.
The passengers have requested entrance permits, but have not received them as the Interior Ministry in Dubai struggles to deal with the volume of requests they have received, and so they were left at the airport, where the airport staff allowed the would-be travelers to enter the airport due to heavy rains, according to N12.
Earlier this week, 20 Israelis were not allowed to board flights to Dubai due to similar issues, Israel Hayom reported. Another similar incident ended with police intervention as 80 passengers who were not allowed to board flights refused to leave the airport, N12 reported.
Last week, approximately 200 Israeli tourists were held up in the Dubai airport on Monday morning after landing in the UAE amid confusion about visa regulations, according to N12 news.
The tourists claimed that they were being kept in the airport due to a change in visa regulations forbidding them from entering. The regulations allowing Israelis to enter were reportedly suspended on Sunday evening. The entry issues reportedly began on Sunday, although the issue was resolved for four flights on Sunday.


