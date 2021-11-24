UAE Entrepreneurship Minister tours Tel Aviv-Jaffa

The United Arab Emirates ' Minister of State Entrepreneurship and SMEs Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi went to Tel Aviv on Tuesday and met with Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai and Israel's tourism minister, Yoel Razvozov.

The three visited the observatory deck in Jaffa on their way to the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation. Then, joined by the UAE's ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja, they toured Rothschild Boulevard and stopped at "The Library."

A workspace for startups, including travel technology companies Bridgify and It's July, the Library is based in a historic building near Rothschild. Employees of the two companies met with Al Falasi to show him their work.

UAE Minister of State Entrepreneurship and SMEs Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi tours Tel Aviv-Jaffa. (credit: SIVAN SHACHOR)

The visit comes as Israel and the UAE continue to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties following the Abraham Accords , a series of agreements that formally established relations between the two countries.

Also party to the agreement was the Gulf state of Bahrain.