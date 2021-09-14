UAE marks year to Abraham Accords with Tel Aviv, Jerusalem billboards

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Israel commemorated a year to the Abraham Accords with billboards touting peace in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Tuesday.

“Peace is the future of our children,” the billboards read in Hebrew and Arabic, along with Israeli and Emirati flags and “Embassy of the United Arab Emirates Tel Aviv.”

Billboards on the UAE Embassy to Israel commemorating one year to the Abraham Accords, September 14, 2021. (credit: Lahav Harkov)

One of the billboards is on The Jerusalem Post offices in central Tel Aviv.

On September 14, 2021, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords at the White House, making peace and normalization of relations between the Gulf states and Israel official.

To mark the occasion, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lior Haiat aimed to break a world record of most consecutive media interviews.

In an operation called “Talking Peace,” Haiat planned to give over 100 interviews to news outlets across the world about the year of peace over 15 hours, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.



Most of the interviews, which will be about seven minutes long, will be broadcast live in the various media outlets, and the entire media marathon can be watched on the Foreign Ministry’s English-language Facebook page.

Haiat also welcomed guests, including Bahraini Ambassador Khaled Al Jalahama, who submitted his credentials to President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday.