UK Foreign Secretary arrives to push for Israeli-Palestinian talks

“It is now time for both sides to come together and engage in the dialogue to deliver the negotiated two-state solution."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 24, 2020 16:52
Dominic Raab walks up Downing Street, London, Britain, November 13, 2018. (photo credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
Dominic Raab walks up Downing Street, London, Britain, November 13, 2018.
(photo credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab planned to press Israel and the Palestinians to renew negotiations, as he was set to arrive in Israel on Monday evening.
Raab emphasized the fact that Israel suspended its plans to extend sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria in favor of the normalization agreement with the UAE, calling it a step towards peace in the Middle East.
“It is now time for both sides to come together and engage in the dialogue to deliver the negotiated two-state solution that can secure lasting peace, security and justice for both Israelis and the Palestinians,” he said.
Raab plans to make these points in his meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.
He plans to call on the Palestinians to resume cooperation and direct negotiations with Israel in his meetings with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh in Ramallah.
Last month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he "followed with great sadness the proposals for annexing Palestinian territory...These proposals won't achieve their goal of securing Israel's borders and will even be against [Israel's] long term interests."
Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General for Europe Anna Azari said Raab’s visit “comes after significant regional developments” and Israel sees normalization with the UAE as “an opportunity for the UK to try to bring the Palestinians back to the negotiating table.”
Iran will also be on the agenda for Israeli officials meeting with Raab, as the UK is one of the three European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal and came out against the US seeking to "snapback" sanctions after having left the agreement.
The UK has been critical of Iranian violations of the agreement, and Israeli officials are expected to impress upon Raab that action is needed to combat the threat of a nuclear Iran.
Trade after the UK leaves the European Union will be an important topic of discussion with Raab, Azari said.
Israel has already signed an agreement with the UK to continue the trade conditions in its deal with the EU, but could push to renegotiate due to changes in the Israeli economy and trade relations between the countries since the EU agreement was signed in 1995.
The UK is Israel’s third-largest trading partner, after the EU and the US.
Israel also seeks to ease restrictions due to coronavirus on its citizens visiting the UK, Azari said.
Dominic Raab will also meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday night in Jerusalem, as both men are on concurrent visits to the State of Israel, The Jerusalem Post has confirmed.


