UK Foreign Secretary Raab in Israel to reinforce ceasefire

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrived in Israel Tuesday evening to meet with officials in Jerusalem and Ramallah.
Raab’s one-day visit comes days after Israel and Hamas reached a truce ending 11 days of fighting.
“The UK welcomes the ceasefire in Israel and Gaza,” Raab said. “It is crucial that all sides now focus on ensuring it can last.”
Raab called “to make genuine progress towards a more positive future for both Israelis and Palestinians, and [to break the] cycle of violence that has claimed so many lives.”
The Foreign Secretary added that the UK supports a two-state solution.
Raab plans to meet with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
While in Ramallah, Raab has meetings scheduled with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki.
