United Hatzalah president attempts to resuscitate family after accident

Eli Beer, founder and president of United Hatzalah of Israel, attempted to save the life of an old friend injured in a car crash last Tuesday.Beer was travelling with his family for a vacation to Tiberias when he received a notification on the United Hatzalah emergency application that there had been a car accident not far from his current location. After arriving at the scene, Beer and his family did whatever they could to save the injured. Beer and his wife began CPR on the driver until other United Hatzalah volunteers arrived to treat the victims. What Beer didn't expect was that the driver of the car accident was his old friend Chaim HarKesef. His daughter, who was with him, was conscious but badly injured. Two other children were in the car, but did not need serious medical attention. Chaim's wife later arrived at the scene.An ambulance later transferred HarKesef to a hospital, where Chaim tragically passed away.Chaim Z"L was buried that day in Jerusalem. He was devoted to save people's lives and even was a volunteer EMT.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Beer urges everyone to drive safely on the roads to avoid such accidents.