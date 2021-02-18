The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UNRWA continued teaching hate after claiming it dropped content

IMPACT-se CEO, Marcus Sheff, recalled the important to ending the use of violent rhetoric in textbooks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 05:08
MEN AND boys attend a prayer in July to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, at an UNRWA school in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
MEN AND boys attend a prayer in July to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, at an UNRWA school in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has continued to include hateful rhetoric in its curriculum despite claiming to have dropped such material, according to an IMPACT-se report Wednesday.
According to the report, IMPACT-se found that UNRWA-made material distributed after they promosed to drop violent or hateful content still contained such rhetoric glorfying jihad, violence, spelling texts condemning the normalization between Israel and Arab states, and frequent references to Israel as "the enemy" or "the occupation. Likewise, maps of Israel still are completely removed. 
The campaign to change UNRWA teaching material came after IMPACT-se pressured the UN to recognize the existence of such hatefukl content in the March 2020 to September 2020 textbooks. UNRWA later agreed that the material in the books. produced by staff, were innapropriate. The pressure also came from donor countries who expressed concerns about the material. 
"The Federal Government welcomes the fact that UNRWA has independently uncovered the problem and reacted promptly," a statement read atthe time from the largest donor, Germany's Federal Government. 
Despite this, K Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverly, stated in light of Impact-se's claim, “UNRWA has reported that these materials are no longer circulated and are not used in current lessons. The issue was rectified by November 2020.” However, content found in IMPACT-se’s new report proves this claim is false.  
IMPACT-se CEO, Marcus Sheff, recalled the important to ending the use of violent rhetoric in textbooks.
UNRWA promised that it had removed all the hateful content that its teachers had written. Sadly, as this research shows, this is simply not the case. Moving the content to secure platforms, as UNRWA did with such alacrity, is not the same as removing the actual hate. UNRWA's promises about removing the content have been repeated in good faith by governments around the world. But a cursory inspection shows that its explanations simply do not make any sense.
It does not appear that the organization is institutionally capable of fulfilling its basic duty of care to the children in its schools. Donor countries need to start asking much more pointed questions of UNRWA if they want to stop financing this ongoing hate-teaching.”


Tags Israel unrwa Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by