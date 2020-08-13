The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UPS expresses interest in Israel Postal privatization tender

United Parcel Service made an appearance on Government Companies Authority Zoom conference dedicated to Israel Post privatization tender.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 13, 2020 13:38
Israel Postal Company branch in Jerusalem 390 (R) (photo credit: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters)
United Parcel Service (UPS), the multinational package delivery company based in the US, participated in an investors Zoom conference hosted by the Government Companies Authority (GCA), which detailed the planned privatization tender of Israel Post, according to Globes.
On Thursday, the GCA announced its plan to follow through with a two-stage plan to privatize Israel Postal Company. According to the approved plan, 20% of the company will be sold to an investor and an additional 20% will be put on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Among the participants in the conference were the Fuhrer family, which owns 70% of Bezeq together with Searchlight Capital Partners, representatives of the Fortissimo Capital, a private Israeli equity fund, Gama Management & Clearing, the Kedma Fund, Cukierman Logistics, and former heads of the Government Companies Authority and of the Budget Division of the Finance Ministry.
Despite the cheerful announcement that may finally put an end to the never ending story of Israel Post privatization efforts which started in July 2018, some core issues remain unresolved and may pose a problem for future investors, including regulations pertaining to the future postal services.
Some of these unresolved regulations include fixing prices on stamps. However, Israelis remain hopeful that such an investment may bring about a change to the problematic functionality of the postal service in Israel.

 



Tags finance government Israel Post
