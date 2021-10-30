The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US Air Force bomber escorted by IAF F-15s in Israel flyover

The US Air Force bomber, commonly called the "bone," was headed towards the Persian Gulf.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 30, 2021 19:22
A US Air Force B-1b heavy bomber was escorted by an IAF F-15 fighter jet above Israeli airspace on October 30, 2021 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A US Air Force B-1b heavy bomber was escorted by an IAF F-15 fighter jet above Israeli airspace on October 30, 2021
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted an American B-1b heavy bomber above Israeli airspace on Saturday, the IDF reported on Saturday evening.
The US Air Force bomber, commonly called the "bone," was headed towards the Persian Gulf.
The IDF noted the flight is part of the joint strategic cooperation with US forces in the Middle East.
In March, a United States Air Force B-52H "Stratofortress" bomber flew over the Persian Gulf before the plane was spotted in Israel heading back to its US base.
The flyover could be construed as a message to Iran, as US President Joe Biden is undertaking attempts to bring the Islamic Republic back to the negotiating table as it continues its advancement towards nuclear capabilities. 

Last week, Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani stated that the talks with six world powers will resume by the end of November.
However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department on Friday against Tehran's military drone program could harm those talks as they "contradict behavior of the White House (which) speaks of its intention to return to the nuclear accord."


