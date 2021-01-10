US convert who struggled to obtain citizenship gets temporary residence

David Ben Moshe, an American Jewish convert whose efforts to obtain Israeli citizenship under the law of return have been repeatedly thwarted, has now received temporary residency with a view to citizenship. Ben Moshe converted through an Orthodox rabbi in 2017 under the auspices of Rabbi Etan Mintz of B’nai Israel in Baltimore, Maryland, and he subsequently came to Israel on a study trip. He applied for citizenship in May 2018 and met a woman whom he married the following August under the auspices of the Chief Rabbinate.But the Interior Ministry denied his request for citizenship to which all converts are entitled to, due to criminal convictions against Ben Moshe in 2010 on drug and firearms charges for which he served two and a half years in prison, as well as claims the ministry made about technicalities of his conversion. Following an extensive report by The Jerusalem Post on Ben Moshe’s situation in December, the ministry wrote to him a week later telling him that “after a review of his request and while addressing all the documents in his file, including his association with a Jewish community in Israel,” it was decided he was eligible for citizenship under the Law of Return.The letter said that because Ben Moshe had a past criminal record, he would be given a trial period of residency on an A5 visa, after which his request for permanent citizenship will be reviewed. On Sunday, Ben Moshe finally received the A5 visa from the Jerusalem branch of the Immigration and Population Authority, renewable after one year.
He said that the meeting and bureaucratic processes "went smoothly for the first time ever," and described it as a positive development. "We're unhappy about the unknown length of the trial period which leaves the door open to dragging it out, but it was a much more positive experience and things are moving in the right direction," Ben Moshe told the Post.