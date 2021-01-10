The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US convert who struggled to obtain citizenship gets temporary residence

David Ben Moshe, who struggled for over two years to get citizenship, obtains temporary residency with view to citizenship following Post report.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 10, 2021 18:51
David Ben Moshe together with his wife and child (photo credit: COURTESY DAVID BEN MOSHE)
David Ben Moshe together with his wife and child
(photo credit: COURTESY DAVID BEN MOSHE)
David Ben Moshe, an American Jewish convert whose efforts to obtain Israeli citizenship under the law of return have been repeatedly thwarted, has now received temporary residency with a view to citizenship.
Ben Moshe converted through an Orthodox rabbi in 2017 under the auspices of Rabbi Etan Mintz of B’nai Israel in Baltimore, Maryland, and he subsequently came to Israel on a study trip.
He applied for citizenship in May 2018 and met a woman whom he married the following August under the auspices of the Chief Rabbinate.
But the Interior Ministry denied his request for citizenship to which all converts are entitled to, due to criminal convictions against Ben Moshe in 2010 on drug and firearms charges for which he served two and a half years in prison, as well as claims the ministry made about technicalities of his conversion.
Following an extensive report by The Jerusalem Post on Ben Moshe’s situation in December, the ministry wrote to him a week later telling him that “after a review of his request and while addressing all the documents in his file, including his association with a Jewish community in Israel,” it was decided he was eligible for citizenship under the Law of Return.
The letter said that because Ben Moshe had a past criminal record, he would be given a trial period of residency on an A5 visa, after which his request for permanent citizenship will be reviewed.
On Sunday, Ben Moshe finally received the A5 visa from the Jerusalem branch of the Immigration and Population Authority, renewable after one year.
He said that the meeting and bureaucratic processes “went smoothly for the first time ever,” and described it as a positive development.
“We’re unhappy about the unknown length of the trial period which leaves the door open to dragging it out, but it was a much more positive experience and things are moving in the right direction,” Ben Moshe told the Post.


Tags aliyah Judaism conversion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Twitter banned Trump, now it needs to ban Khamenei

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Amotz Asa-El

2021: The year sanity returned after COVID-19, political turmoil

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by