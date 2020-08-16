The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US Embassy in Israel relays voting instructions to citizens amid COVID-19

Voters can do so by using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), which will "ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
AUGUST 16, 2020 13:24
THE US Embassy, taking pride of place in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
THE US Embassy, taking pride of place in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The United States Embassy in Israel sent out public service announcement on Saturday reminding US citizens residing in Israel to register and request an absentee ballot to vote in the upcoming 2020 US General Election.
Voters can do so by using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), which the embassy asserts will "ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible."
The Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) also recommends checking state submission guidelines before proceeding - as some states have different options for voters to send ballots in either by mail, fax or email.
By using the FCPA, voters will receive a blank ballot electronically, and can use the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB) as backup.
With the upcoming election amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the US Embassy in Israel asked its constituents to consider the following:
"Consider asking that your ballot be sent to you electronically: Due to mail disruptions, voters living in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza should select an electronic option for receiving their blank ballot from their election official," the embassy wrote. "Not all states and counties allow electronic receipt of blank ballots; check FVAP.gov or ask your state voting office if this is an option for you."
Additionally, the embassy asked US citizens to "consider state ballot submission alternatives: Refer to your state’s instructions on FVAP.gov for ways to return your completed ballot. Most states allow voters to submit ballots online."
To avoid extra trips outside the home, the embassy encourages voters to submit their ballots directly to their home state via email or fax, instead of visiting the embassy personally. If a mail-in option is the only alternative, the embassy suggests using a courier service.
"As a last resort, eligible voters are permitted to drop off ballots at the American Citizen Services Unit at the US Embassy in Jerusalem or the Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv," the embassy said. "Please note that it can take up to four weeks for mail to reach its destination if sent by diplomatic pouch."
"Ballots can be dropped off at the American Citizen Services Unit at the US Embassy Jerusalem from 9:00AM-11:00AM Monday, Wednesday, and Friday or at the Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv from 8:00AM-11:00AM on Tuesday and Thursday," it added.


Tags Israel Elections US Embassy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UNSC's vote against extending Iran arms embargo sends mixed messages By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein Defining antisemitism as a Jewish problem is a lose-lose proposition By ADAM MILSTEIN
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by