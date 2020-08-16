US Embassy in Israel relays voting instructions to citizens amid COVID-19

The United States Embassy in Israel sent out public service announcement on Saturday reminding US citizens residing in Israel to register and request an absentee ballot to vote in the upcoming 2020 US General Election.Voters can do so by using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), which the embassy asserts will "ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible."The Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) also recommends checking state submission guidelines before proceeding - as some states have different options for voters to send ballots in either by mail, fax or email.By using the FCPA, voters will receive a blank ballot electronically, and can use the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB) as backup.With the upcoming election amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the US Embassy in Israel asked its constituents to consider the following:"Consider asking that your ballot be sent to you electronically: Due to mail disruptions, voters living in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza should select an electronic option for receiving their blank ballot from their election official," the embassy wrote. "Not all states and counties allow electronic receipt of blank ballots; check FVAP.gov or ask your state voting office if this is an option for you."Additionally, the embassy asked US citizens to "consider state ballot submission alternatives: Refer to your state’s instructions on FVAP.gov for ways to return your completed ballot. Most states allow voters to submit ballots online."To avoid extra trips outside the home, the embassy encourages voters to submit their ballots directly to their home state via email or fax, instead of visiting the embassy personally. If a mail-in option is the only alternative, the embassy suggests using a courier service."As a last resort, eligible voters are permitted to drop off ballots at the American Citizen Services Unit at the US Embassy in Jerusalem or the Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv," the embassy said. "Please note that it can take up to four weeks for mail to reach its destination if sent by diplomatic pouch." "Ballots can be dropped off at the American Citizen Services Unit at the US Embassy Jerusalem from 9:00AM-11:00AM Monday, Wednesday, and Friday or at the Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv from 8:00AM-11:00AM on Tuesday and Thursday," it added.