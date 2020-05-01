US: Israel can only annex under terms of Trump peace plan

The US would support Israeli annexation of 30% of the West Bank, but only if such a step was executed within the context of the Trump peace plan, a US Jerusalem Embassy spokesperson clarified to reporters on Friday.In doing so, the spokesperson distanced West Bank annexation from the creation of a Palestinian state, but linked it firmly to the Trump peace plan. The Trump peace plan details a four year process toward the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state on 70% of the West Bank. Israel is expected to engaged in talks with the Palestinians toward the creation of a demilitarized state, should the Palestinians agree to hold such negotiations. But annexation is not contingent upon Palestinian agreement to such talks.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already spoken of his approval of the Trump peace plan.The US position that Israel sovereignty can be applied to West Bank settlements only within the context of the plan has been consistent since US President Donald Trump first unveiled his peace plan in January. Netanyahu has been under pressure to apply sovereignty to West Bank settlements, all of which are included within the 30% of Area C of the West Bank the Trump plan has green-lighted for annexation.Settlers in particular have sought to separate annexation from the plan. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared to add a confusing note on that score, when he told reporters in Washington two weeks ago, that annexation was an Israeli decision.Pompeo’s statement appeared to some listeners to separate the Trump peace plan from sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. There have also been a number of recent media stories with regard to the link between annexation and the creation of a Palestinian state.On Friday a US embassy spokesperson in Jerusalem clarified that the US stance on the matter has been consistent since January and should be viewed as follows.“Our position has not changed. We continue to pursue the path that the President set out in January when presenting the U.S. Vision for Peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” the spokesperson said.“As we have made consistently clear, we are prepared to recognize Israeli actions to extend Israeli sovereignty and the application of Israeli law to areas of the West Bank that the Vision foresees as being part of the State of Israel,” the spokesperson continued. “In exchange for the United States recognizing Israeli sovereignty over areas the Vision earmarks as part of Israel, Israel has agreed to freeze all settlement activity for the next four years in areas the Vision earmarks for a future Palestinian State and negotiate with the Palestinians in good faith on the basis of the Vision,” the spokesperson said. “This will give the Palestinians an opportunity to come to the table and negotiate a peace agreement that will result in the establishment of a state of their own. The United States stands ready and willing to offer wide-ranging assistance to facilitate a final peace agreement,” the spokesperson said.At present a team of Israelis and Palestinians are working to create a map of the territory in Area C, over which sovereignty can be applied. That process has not yet been completed.Netanyahu’s coalition agreement with the Blue and White party allowed for the application of sovereignty as early as July 1.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.